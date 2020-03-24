STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Esha Deol Takhtani shares her baby care tips with 'Amma Mia'

The book is a hands-on guide to taking control of your baby’s diet and making them love food, will be out this month.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Esha Deol

Esha Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Penguin Random House India has announced the publication of Esha Deol Takhtani’s debut book on parenting titled Amma Mia.

The book is a hands-on guide to taking control of your baby’s diet and making them love food, will be out this month.

Like any new mother, the actress had faced many questions after the birth of her two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

There were many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama too. In the book, she documents her adventures in motherhood in the hope to help other mothers too.

Packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, this is her personal journey of transformation into a mother.

Informative and easy-to-follow, it will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.

She says, “This is my first foray into writing, with a subject that is very close to my heart – parenting.

"They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over,” adding, “Raising my two daughters is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. This is a book from one mother to another and I hope it acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there.”

Gurveen Chadha, Senior Commissioning Editor, Penguin Random House India, says, “Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters.

"The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow.

"I’m delighted that Esha will publish this book with us and I’m certain it will come in handy for many expecting and new parents. Give this as a special gift to a friend or enjoy using it in your own kitchen.”

In other news, the Indian actor, recently played a chef in the short film Cakewalk, which was released globally on the digital platform and has won many awards worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Esha Deol Takhtani Amma Mia
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp