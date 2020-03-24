Esha Deol Takhtani shares her baby care tips with 'Amma Mia'

By Express News Service

Penguin Random House India has announced the publication of Esha Deol Takhtani’s debut book on parenting titled Amma Mia.

The book is a hands-on guide to taking control of your baby’s diet and making them love food, will be out this month.

Like any new mother, the actress had faced many questions after the birth of her two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

There were many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama too. In the book, she documents her adventures in motherhood in the hope to help other mothers too.

Packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, this is her personal journey of transformation into a mother.

Informative and easy-to-follow, it will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.

She says, “This is my first foray into writing, with a subject that is very close to my heart – parenting.

"They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over,” adding, “Raising my two daughters is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it. This is a book from one mother to another and I hope it acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there.”

Gurveen Chadha, Senior Commissioning Editor, Penguin Random House India, says, “Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters.

"The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow.

"I’m delighted that Esha will publish this book with us and I’m certain it will come in handy for many expecting and new parents. Give this as a special gift to a friend or enjoy using it in your own kitchen.”

In other news, the Indian actor, recently played a chef in the short film Cakewalk, which was released globally on the digital platform and has won many awards worldwide.