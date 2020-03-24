I wish to be known as an all-round performer, rather than an actor: Vaani Kapoor

By Express News Service

Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always been inspired by the dancing and acting skills of Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit Nene and the late Sridevi.

Vaani’s dance hits include ‘Ghungroo’ in War and ‘Nashe si chadh gayi’ in Befikre among others. She will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, in which she plays the role of a dancer.

“I’ve always believed it’s very important for an actor to try and learn as many art forms as possible to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance,” she says.

The actress shares that she hadn’t had any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood.“Honestly, it wasn’t easy. I was always inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. I’ve done a lot of hard work behind each dance you see in my films,” Vaani says.Vaani says she is excited for Shamshera.

“I play a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs in the film. I’m hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It’s a product of our love, sweat, and hard work,” she says.