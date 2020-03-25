Jacqueline Fernandez, rapper Badshah collaborate for song 'Genda Phool'

By Express News Service

Rapper Badshah is coming out with a new track titled, Genda Phool. He has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez on the video.

The song, also featuring Payal Dev, presents a folk twist on Badshah’s music. It will be released by Sony Music India.

A source informs, “While we all will get to see a never seen before version of Badshah starting from Genda Phool, the international platforms who have already heard the song view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally.The song will be released tomorrow.