Jacqueline Fernandez, rapper Badshah collaborate for song 'Genda Phool'
Rapper Badshah is coming out with a new track titled, Genda Phool. He has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez on the video.
Published: 25th March 2020 09:23 AM | Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:23 AM | A+A A-
The song, also featuring Payal Dev, presents a folk twist on Badshah’s music. It will be released by Sony Music India.
A source informs, “While we all will get to see a never seen before version of Badshah starting from Genda Phool, the international platforms who have already heard the song view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally.The song will be released tomorrow.