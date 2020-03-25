STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sir whiskey stocked up?': Rishi Kapoor angry after netizens ask about his alcohol inventory

The actor is extremely disturbed by netizens' behavior and hence decided to give them a piece of his mind.

Published: 25th March 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor is furious after a section of social media teasingly asked him if he was well stocked up on alcohol, what with the 21-day lockdown being announced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started when Kapoor posted his opinion on the lockdown. "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don't worry we are with you! Jai Hind," he wrote.

Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote: "Daaru Ka Kota Full Hai Na Chinto Chacha"

Another user asked: "Sir whisky ka stock Kar liya?"

Still another user commented: "Chintubhai full stock rakha hai.."

This irked Kapoor and he retorted with a tweet in bold letters: "ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION."

The veteran actor also individually replied to the trolls. To the user enquiring about his stock of whisky, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "These a***holes think it's funny. Being deleted."

He replied to another troll saying: "Ye ek aur idiot."

Needless to say, the actor is extremely disturbed by netizens' behavior and hence decided to give them a piece of his mind.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of a funny looking man along with a text which reads, "5 days at home listening to the wife."

He captioned it: "On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus."

The tweet did not go down well with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who sarcastically replied: "Ya just 5 days.. woman /wife's/mother's have been locked down since generations serving the family."

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days to prevent spreading of the COVID 19 pandemic. Soon after, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to encourage citizens to cooperate during the lockdown.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp