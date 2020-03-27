Veteran Bollywood actress Nimmi passes away at 88

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Nimmi passed away on Wednesday evening. She was 88. The performer was buried at a Mumbai cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

Throughout the 50s and 60s, Nimmi appeared in classic Hindi films like Amar, Barsaat, Uran Khatola, Basant Bahar, Mere Mehboob and Pooja Ke Phool. Born Nawab Banoo, she was christened ‘Nimmi’ by Raj Kapoor, who had spotted her on the sets of his film Andaz. She was also a frequent collaborator of Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar.

Nimmi’s last appearance was in K Asif’s Love And God, which got a delayed-release in 1986. Nimmi was married to screenwriter-director S Ali Raza. The veteran filmmaker had passed away in 2007.Several celebrities mourned Nimmi’s passing on Twitter.

A tweet from Dilip Kumar’s handle read: “Message from Saira Banu Khan: Dilip Sahab and I are feeling a deep sense of personal loss at the passing away of our beloved #Nimmiji”. #Nimmi ji was my elder. She had always maintained close contacts with Sahab and I through her beautiful, loving, prolific, hand-written personal letters in Urdu.”

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allah aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen.”