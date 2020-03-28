Actress Shikha Malhotra turns nurse to fight against coronavirus

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus.

For the uninitiated, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shikha wrote: "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years.

"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."