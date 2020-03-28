STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

End of a beautiful era: People remember artist Satish Gujral

It’s like the end of a beautiful era. His encouragement to the art world, wit, and contribution, is irreplaceable.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Gujral, his architectural masterpiece, The Belgium Embassy, New Delhi.

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

A day after the demise of 85-year-old Nemai Ghosh (Padma Shri recipient behind the cinematography of many of Satyajit Ray’s films) on March 25, the Indian art community lost another gem, with the passing away of 94-year-old painter, sculptor, muralist and architect Satish Gujral, brother of former Prime Minister  of India IK Gujral and recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award. Here, a few of his friends remember him fondly:

Sunaina Anand, Director, Art Alive Gallery

“It’s like the end of a beautiful era. His encouragement to the art world, wit, and contribution, is irreplaceable. It was a great privilege to be closely associated to Satishji. We showed him majorly in many of our shows, and every time, he visited the gallery, he would say, ‘You still have to do my solo’. He was so happy when we told him about the Partition Museum because he had witnessed the Partition and had such vivid memories of it. We were very lucky to document that and he gave us the rights to display his works. I still remember him sitting like a king waiting to talk when I would visit him at home. I’m sure up there he’s cracking a joke in the very interesting way he would talk.”

Ina Puri, art curator, collector & writer

“He had this very difficult handicap (hearing impairment)  to content with, but he established an oeuvre that was completely original. Here, was a man who had so much more to deal with in life than you but he was always at the parties. The last time I met him was at Kiran Nadar’s house during the India Art Fair, very nattily dressed,  all smiles, made an effort to join everyone of us. Was it just to say goodbye? I don’t know. He was always with Kiran (wife), who would patiently translate what others were saying, doing it humorously… so rare to see two elderly people sharing such deep affection. He belonged to everyone and celebrated life till the last minute.”

Bhavna Kakar, Founder/Director, Latitude 28

“He was remarkable not only for the way he poured out his angst on canvas, but for his versatility. He strode effortlessly from painting to sculpture to architecture. The design and architecture of Belgian Embassy is one such masterpiece by him. He was always kind and humorous. He used to tell so many anecdotes in Punjabi. Whenever we met, I would try to practice my not so fluent Punjabi, especially when we spoke about his beloved Mayo School of Arts, Lahore, and my alma mater Government College of Art, Chandigarh, of which he had several wonderful associations. It’s sad that we have lost him at a time when we can’t pay our last respects to him personally.”

Bose Krishnamachari, President, Kochi Biennale Foundation

“Meeting Satishji in Bombay or Delhi was always a warm experience. His family was very close to me, his daughter-in-law (Feroze Gujral) is on the Kochi Biennale board as a trustee. He was more of a sculptor than a painter; his lines, textures, even his paintings felt sculptural. For me, he’s one of the greatest sculptors in Indian art.”

Renu Modi, Director, Gallery Espace

“Satishji was one of the most warm, loving affectionate artists I ever knew. He was a family friend and I knew him much before I opened the gallery. He always encouraged me to do good shows. He was one of the very few artists who depicted the trauma of Partition that he did with such sensitivity and pathos.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satish Gujral
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp