Ranveer Singh's dance tribute to four dancing superstars of yesteryears

The source said that Ranveer Singh's performance saw him dance his heart out on evergreen Bollywood dance hits.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh paid tribute to four of Bollywood's biggest dancing superstars -- Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra -- in a performance at a recent award show.

"Ranveer was doing a high-octane retro act on the songs of the legend Kishore Kumar. He crafted a routine in which he wanted to salute these four dancing superstars who have given Indian cinema some of the biggest blockbuster songs that are still sung and danced on. He chose the biggest dance hits of these superstars and did a medley that blew everyone's mind!" a source said.

The source added that Ranveer's performance saw him dance his heart out on evergreen dance hits like "Naino mein Sapna", "O haseena zulfon wali", "Husn hai suhana" and "Disco dancer".

"He, therefore, dedicated his performance to the kings of dance hits Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra. Ranveer loves these dancing superstars and it was an honour for him to perform on their iconic tracks to pay his tribute," the source said.

Ranveer will be soon seen in "83", about India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. He plays Kapil Dev, who captained the underdog team that went on to become champions.

