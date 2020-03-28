Women deemed available if they talk of sexual desire: 'Gandi Baat 2' actress Anveshi Jain

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Gandi Baat 2" fame actress Anveshi Jain, who plays a sexologist in her Telugu film debut "Commitment", says that society tends to tag women as 'available' if they talk about their sexual desire openly.

Sharing an insight into her role in the film, Anveshi said: "I play Dr Rekha Gupta, a sexologist. She meets a younger trainer in her gym, who falls in love with her. The plot revolves around how she responds to him and what reality checks she gets in life eventually. It also has a very deep message about women that when they speak openly about their desires and sexuality, they are considered as easily available. The movie shows another side of Rekha, who is committed towards her family and work, and is a very different person from how people perceive her."

The film will be helmed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Lakshmikanth Chenna.

Anveshi has appeared in the web series "Gandi Baat 2" and also in Gujarati films earlier.