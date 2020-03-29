STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Akshay Kumar turns 'driver from Chandni Chowk' for wife Twinkle Khanna

The jocular quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Facebook)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna was driven to the hospital by her actor husband Akshay Kumar, whom she called her "driver from Chandni Chowk".

The jocular quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

Twinkle took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Akshay.

ALSO READ: Karni Sena disrupts shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj 

In the clip, Akshay can be seen driving while wearing a mask as Twinkle sits besides him and films the scene from inside her car.

Twinkle captioned the video: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all."

In the video, she also assured fans that she wasn't in hospital owing to the coronavirus scare but because she broke a foot. She shared a glimpse of the heavily-bandaged foot.

The video currently has over 4,00,000 likes on Instagram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna Chandni Chowk
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp