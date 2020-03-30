STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Bollywood stars pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief funds

After Akshay Kumar, many other Bollywood stars have come forward to  pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief funds.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Anushka Sharma with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and Actor Akshay Kumar.

Actor Anushka Sharma with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and Actor Akshay Kumar. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan among others on Monday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the "Zero" star said the couple will donate to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).

"Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Anushka said.

Kartik said it's the "absolute need of the hour" for people to come together as a nation.

"Whatever I am, whatever money I've earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs.1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," the "Love Aaj Kal" actor wrote.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra, pledged to donate Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES.

"For humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let's do our bit. @TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation."

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES.

Many in the industry stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar among others.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,071 on Monday, with death toll climbing to 29.

PTI JUR RDS RDS 03301309 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus donations Akshay Kumar Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Kartik Aaryan Shilpa Shetty PM CARES CM relief funds
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp