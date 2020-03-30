Sanjay Dutt posts video urging all to stay indoors during COVID-19 lockdown

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest celebrity who has come out in support of the nationwide lockdown, urging his fans not to venture out during this period.

"Our country is going through a very difficult situation. That's why we all have to be united to deal with this. We have to eradicate coronavirus forever. I am requesting you all with folded hands that please follow the instructions of the government and don't step out of your homes. Please step out only if it is very urgent. Please stay at home and spend quality time with your family. Once again I am telling you, please listen to the government. Stay safe. We have to fight coronavirus," Dutt says in the video.

The actor captioned the video, saying: "Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus?"

Commenting on the actor's post, his daughter Trishala wrote: "Love you dad. Stay safe. Wash your hands."

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Gulzar have shared videos on social media urging citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period. Amitabh Bachchan even wrote a poem requesting citizens to cooperate with the government during the lockdown.