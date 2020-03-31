STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditya Roy Kapoor prepares for 'Ek Villain' sequel over video calls

Aditya Roy Kapur has started preparing for his role in the upcoming sequel of 'Ek Villain' through extensive discussions.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has started preparing for his role in the upcoming sequel of "Ek Villain" through extensive discussions with director Mohit Suri over video calls.

"Whenever I am working with Adi, I feel responsible to give him my best. That's the nature of our relationship. This time we are trying to just raise the bar even higher. It's the first time that Adi is playing the villain; it's going to be so much fun!" Suri said.

"A few weeks ago, Mohit and Aditya were at the latter's farmhouse. This was before the coronavirus pandemic hit India. They talked the script of the sequel and the way forward to keep the preparatory work going. Aditya even discussed his character and the scale of action that is being planned with Mohit. Both Mohit and Aditya are observing self-isolation and working from their respective homes and will be doing so until the lockdown is lifted. They have taken to video calling each other almost every day to discuss characterisation and plot in great detail," a source said.

The sequel also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2020.

The film is a co-production of Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

