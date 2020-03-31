STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World would be so dry without women: 'Yaariyan' director Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar has acted in films such as 'Love Today', 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' and the short film 'Bulbul'.

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar feels the world would be so dry without women, adding that several women around her are very inspiring.

"I feel so proud being a woman because it's such a beautiful thing to be born as a woman. I think men can never understand how beautiful it is to be born as a woman because you are gentle, you are so caring and there is so much you give and so much love you spread in the world. I think the world would be so dry without women. I can't even imagine a world like that," said Divya.

"You feel very emotional and proud about the fact that you are a woman. You feel proud when you look at the women around you and when you see that they are so inspiring. I think in today's time each woman is adding to the world. I get inspired all the time from women around me."

Divya, who acted in films such as "Love Today", "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" and the short film "Bulbul", is the wife of Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series. They have a son, Ruhaan.

She has also directed the films "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re", both produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Asked if it is easy for a woman to make it to the top on her own, she replied: "Nothing is easy and I don't think it's a gender thing because in any field you work you have to put in hard work and your passion. In the same field, you compete with men and other women, so, your strength, your desire to be there, your passion and hard work matter more than anything. I don't feel it's a gender thing."

Divya will next be seen on screen in the John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2", which is slated to release on October 2. "I am paired opposite John. I am really excited about the film. It's a patriotic film. I don't want to reveal much about it but I am just excited for my role," she said.

"Satyameva Jayate 2" is a vigilante action film and a sequel of the 2018 film "Satyameva Jayate". The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, and directed by Milap Zaveri.

