Anushka Sharma turns 32, recalls father's advice that left lasting impression on her

The actor who started out as a model at a young age of 15, has some superhit movies under her belt, including 'PK', 'Sultan' and more.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  As actor Anushka Sharma ringed in her 32nd birthday on Friday, the star opened about how she believed in herself, and recalled her father's saying that kept her going forward in life successfully.

The actor who started out as a model at a young age of 15, has some superhit movies under her belt, including 'PK', 'Sultan' and more.

"Perseverance comes naturally to me. It's not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you," said Anushka.

"Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am you know. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on," the actor added.

Married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' star is also the youngest woman producer of Bollywood having started Clean Slate Films when she was 25.

The actor considers her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma to be her greatest teacher.

"I went to Army Public School in Bangalore, and I have had some really good teachers there, and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons," Anushka said.

"He would drop me to school, and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life," she added.

Opening about the lesson from her father that a left a lasting impression on her, the star added: "The thing that he told me was no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment."

The 'Rab Ne Banadi Jodi' star said that those sayings 'stuck' with her as she was so young and that she 'really look up' to her father. It was this advice, that she gave credit to for helping her start out as a model at a very young age.

"I started working when I was so young. It was important for me to know all this because at the age of 14-15, when you are making decisions for yourself and your career, it's really hard. That's what's gave me clarity. That's what I did and I think that's something that has always stood out for me," Anushka concluded.

recently, taking it to social media, the star announced her first web series as a producer - 'Paatal Lok' - which will be released on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

