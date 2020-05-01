STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, dies at 60

Kulmeet Makkar was 60. Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, says PGI spokesperson

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning.

He was 60. Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told PTI.

In a statement, PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of the Indian film and television industry.

"Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness, and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations. Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on," the statement read.

Many from the film industry including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai and actor Sanjay Suri among others paid tributes to Makkar on social media.

Johar said he tirelessly worked towards the advancement of the film industry.

"Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement you left us too soon. We will miss you and always remember you fondly. Rest in peace my friend," he posted on Twitter.

"Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family," Pandit said.

Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend.Very very sad!"

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "We will miss you #KulmeetMakkar #OmShanti."

"Another shock to Bollywood. Kulmeet Makkar. Passed away coz of a heart attack. Our precious friend of Film and TV industry and CEO of @producersguild of India-a dedicated effective voice of the industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss you," Ghai said.

