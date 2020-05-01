STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

This is not a loss, it's a gain of things he taught us: Irrfan Khan's family shares heartfelt message

The best way to celebrate Irrfan's life, his wife Sutapa Sikdar, said would be to implement those teachings and evolve and that's what she and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan -- plan to do.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Irrfan Khan with his son Babil Khan.

Irrfan Khan with his son Babil Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Living up to the positive spirit of Irrfan Khan, his family on Friday said the actor never liked the idea of "one-dimensional reality" and that gives them hope to take his death, not as a loss but again "of the things he taught us" and try to see rhythm in everything.

The best way to celebrate Irrfan's life, his wife Sutapa Sikdar, said would be to implement those teachings and evolve and that's what she and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan -- plan to do.

Irrfan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a hospital here on Wednesday at the age of 54, leaving cinema lovers across the globe heartbroken.

Acknowledging the outpouring of grief from the actor's fans everywhere, the writer-producer said she cannot "begin to feel alone" when millions were grieving with her.

"I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is again. It's again of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. She said even though it is hard to come to terms with Irrfan's absence, he taught her to not settle for "ordinary in anything".

"It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, 'it's magical' whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality."

The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything.

"There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet," she said.

Calling their lives a masterclass, Sutapa said the actor's cancer diagnosis taught them to find music in noise.

"I learnt to see harmony in the cacophony. The doctor's reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance."

She thanked the 'amazing people', the team of doctors in Delhi, UK and Mumbai who stood by the family during their darkest phase.

Sutapa said it is tough for her to put in words the two and half year-long journey the family had together, with Irrfan leading the battle from the front.

"It's difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it's own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor," she said.

In the absence of their father, Sutapa said she just hopes her children move ahead with their father's guidance in mind.

"I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them 'wahan nahi, yahan se modo' but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father's guidance in mind and through the storm."

Summing up their father's teachings, Babil and Ayan said he always asked them to learn to surrender to "dance of uncertainty" and "not let their mind control them".

Sutapa said the family will plant night-blooming jasmine, Irrfan's favourite, where he was laid to rest 'after a victorious journey'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Death Irrfan Khan family
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp