'End of our story': Neetu posts picture in loving memory of Rishi Kapoor

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades.

Published: 02nd May 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (Photo | Instagram/@neetu54)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, cherishing their love-filled journey.

Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here.

On Saturday, Neetu shared a throwback photograph of Kapoor enjoying his drink and smiling at the camera.

End of our story, she captioned the picture.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades.

End of our story

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

The two first met on the sets of 1974's Zehreela Insaan, became good friends and soon started dating.

The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like Rafoo Chakar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi and Amar Akbar Anthony.

After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In his second innings in the movies, Rishi featured opposite Neetu in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Besharam, which starred Ranbir in the lead.

