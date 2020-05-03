STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to go completely digital in selection, screening process

The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted digitally, through SonyLIV.

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:18 PM

The logo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

By PTI

MUMBAI: The twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make its selection process completely digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the season's registration promo, Bachchan shot the video from his home, remotely directed by "Dangal" helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

Sony Entertainment Television announced that registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Bachchan will ask one new question every night on Sony TV, which can be answered either through SMS or through Sony LIV.

"For the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally...This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge," Amit Raisinghani, Head - Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television said in a statement.

The second step would be screening, where participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomiser based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

The third step will be online audition on general knowledge test aided by a video submission.

The final round will be personal interview with the shortlisted candidates, which will be conducted remotely via video call.

The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

