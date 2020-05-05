Chitrangada Singh penning short film script amid lockdown

By Express News Service

Chitrangada Singh, who was last seen in Baazaar, is currently penning a short film script amid the lockdown.

The actor is in the final stages of finishing the script. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas.

The film tells the backstory of the assassin Bob Biswas, who was originally seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 Vidya Balan-starrer, Kahaani.

The character was originally played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. Sujoy Ghosh co-produces the Diya Annapurna Gosh directorial along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Chitrangada, who turned producer with the 2018 sports biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh as Indian hockey ace Sandeep Singh, has been speculated to take the franchise forward with Soorma 2 soon.