Sufficient precautions were taken: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting videos for KBC, authorities

In a post on his official blog, the 77-year-old veteran said all the video clips were shot in just one day.

Published: 06th May 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | KBC)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he shot for "social messaging" videos as well as promos for his show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" after ensuring that necessary precautions were in place.

"So yes I worked. Got a problem with that, keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution, as much that could be taken, was taken.

"And what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day. Starting 6 pm, ending a short while now," Bachchan wrote.

The actor said the "social messaging" video from authorities were made to acknowledge the healthcare workers, whom he referred to as "angels in white", leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Giving credence to them that deliver, them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace. Personal gratifications to the many that ask.

"And then the 'KBC' pile of several. In all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings also for the same," he added.

The twelfth season of the popular game show, hosted by Bachchan, has made its selection process completely digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also addressed the speculations as to how the team will conduct the show in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

"There have been no definite answers for that. But the authority hopes well and long, so," the actor added.

For the season's registration promo, Bachchan had shot the video from his home, remotely directed by "Dangal" helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

