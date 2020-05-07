Rishi, Randhir, Babita, RD Burman in one frame: Kareena shares 'irreplaceable' picture
Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and also posted a video of Rishi Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, from the film 'Hum Tum'.
Published: 07th May 2020 03:53 PM | Last Updated: 07th May 2020 03:53 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture that captures a happy moment shared by her late uncle Rishi Kapoor with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the legendary composer RD Burman, fondly called Pancham.
"Irreplaceable," Kareena captioned the black-and-white image.
Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.
Lately, Kareena has been sharing several old photographs of Rishi Kapoor since his demise on April 30.
Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and also posted a video of Rishi Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, from the film "Hum Tum".