Paulo Coelho praises SRK production; actor responds

'Kaamyaab', which stars Sanjay Mishra as a Bollywood character actor, is produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Recently, popular Brazilian author Paulo Coelho praised Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab on Twitter. The film, which stars Sanjay Mishra as a Bollywood character actor, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Initially released in March, Kamyaab was recently made available on Netflix.

The writer of The Alchemist tweeted, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. Two days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as ‘comedy’, is in fact the tragedy of art.”

Shah Rukh Khan in response said he backed the film because it ‘touched a chord’. “Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy,” SRK wrote.

This is the second time Paulo has praised SRK’s work. In 2017, the author had tweeted saying SRK deserved an Oscar for his performance in My Name Is Khan.

