STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan represented contemporary Indian actors to the world: Neeraj Kabi

The late actor's 'Talvar' co-star felt that recalled how Irrfan showed respect to his fellow actor.

Published: 09th May 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Neeraj Kabi

Actor Neeraj Kabi (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Neeraj Kabi, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2015 film "Talvar", says the late actor was the only one in contemporary Indian cinema who truly represented actors of the country in the global scene.

"Even before I worked with Irrfan in 'Talvar', I was a huge admirer of his work because he was one of the actors who set his journey with great quality, variety and a huge knowledge of the craft of acting. That is why, even though he was just a year senior to me age-wise, I felt like he was so senior as an actor with his skill, with his craft!" Neeraj told IANS.

Neeraj's film "Ship Of Theseus" earned international acclaim in 2013, and "The Lunchbox" starring Irrfan also released around that time. Neeraj counts "The Lunchbox" among his favourite Irrfan films along with "Paan Singh Tomar", "Maqbool" and "7 Khoon Maaf".

"I remember watching 'The Lunchbox' that released around the same time 'Ship Of Theseus'. Both films found space in the independent cinema circuit. But at a personal level, 'The Lunchbox' is one of the favourite films. In that film, Irrfan was at his best with the craft!" Neeraj said.

He added: "I think in contemporary times, Irrfan is the only actor who truly represents Indian actors to the world. Of course, from the past we have icons like Om Puri, Naseer saab (Naseeruddin Shah), Pankaj Kapur, Dr Sriram Lagoo but they are our seniors. I am not talking about them, they are the previous generation. In contemporary times, he is. I mean, he was the one. It really is hard to believe that he is no more."

Neeraj also recalled how Irrfan showed respect to his fellow actors. "In 'Talvar', my character loses his daughter and it was quite an intense role. I had to concentrate and I would request all the unit members to stay silent before the take. I remember, even though he was such a huge actor, he just hushed down his voice from the moment I entered. He needn't have, but you know that is how an actor shows respect and give space to another actor. The interrogation scene got over, we heard 'cut', and Irrfan shook hands. We exchanged a smile and he left. Of course, later we interacted but that one moment, one silence, one smile said a lot about his generous nature as an artist," recalled Neeraj.

What was his first reaction when he learnt about the demise of Irrfan on April 29? "Honestly, though we did a film together, I never knew him personally as a close friend. We shared an equation that usually two co-actors share. But when the news came out, it hit me so badly, (it was) almost like a personal lose. I couldn't control my tears because he was an artist who engaged with people without knowing them!" Neeraj signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neeraj Kabi Irrfan Khan Talvar Irrfan khan death RIP Irrfan Ship Of Theseus The Lunchbox
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp