Bollywood celebrates Mother's Day; tributes pour in on social media

MUMBAI: Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu and Yami Gautam among many others shared photographs with their "beautiful" mothers and expressed gratitude on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Here is what some of the celebrities have to say on the occasion:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to all mothers in a clip and wrote: "Every day is Mother's Day..to the most beautiful Mother in the World .. my Amma ji."

"Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let's go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain! #IndiaFightsCorona #SetuMeraBodyguard@mygovindia"

Salman Khan shared the teaser of his song 'Tere bina' and wrote: "'Tere bina'... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother's Day."

Priyanka Chopra: "Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas."

Karan Johar: "Thank you for teaching me everyday how to be a mother ....I love you so much ... #HappyMothersDay."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photograph of herself with Taimur and captioned it: "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim #HappyMothersDay."

Sanjay Dutt: "Happy Mother's Day."

Anushka Sharma: "Love you maa."

Yami Gautam: "To the most beautiful relation ever created...my mumma #happymothersday."

Ananya Pandey: "It's clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama's day to my Mama and all the beautiful mama's out there #HappyMothersDay".

Neha Dhupia: "Not a single off day, not a moment when you have not been amazing, not a single problem when you have not come out shining, not a single dish that u cooked that has not been delicious, not a single time when u have not been there for me, not a single beat of my

that was nt for u #happymothersday."

Yo Yo Honey Singh: "My Mom my world, happy mother's day to all the mothers #HappyMothersDay."

Anupam Kher: "Tell a word smaller than 'Maa' and somebody bigger than 'maa'".

Arjun Rampal: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom. Happy Mother's Day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you. #happymothersday".

R. Madhavan: "Happy Mother's Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma..."

Taapsee: "Hmmm..... so that's where I get it from #HappyMothersDay."

Mahesh Babu: "To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright"

Allu Sirish: "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. Thank you amma for all the sacrifices you've made, all the love you've given, and all the things you've taught me over the years. Also, I'm so happy to be your favourite son! Hahaha."

Sudheer Babu: "Happy Mother's Day. If my life is Christmas, she is my Santa Claus

and that doesn't completely explain what she means to me."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: "Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body."

Elizabeth Stone: To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you!

Happy Mother's Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there. @rajkundra9

Ankita Lokhande: "Happy Mother's Day. maa jaisa na koi hai aur na koi hoga."

Urvashi Rautela: "She is a true definition of perfect Indian women and everything I've learned about life is from her. I feel really happy and blessed to be Meera Rautela's daughter."