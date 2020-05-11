STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guzar Jayega: Bachchan, Leander Paes, over 60 celebrities come together for new motivational song

The track is a brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma. Jazim Sharma has composed it while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal.
 

Published: 11th May 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Leander Paes and Shaan in the new video.

By IANS

MUMBAI: From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone, from Sania Mirza to Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, and from Bhaichung Bhutia to Vijendra Singh, over 60 celebrities from various fields feature in the video of "Guzar Jayega", a new track that aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Anjum Chopra, Kapil Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee also feature in the video, besides singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja.

Big B also narrates the anthem.


"As the narrative in Bachchan sir's voice goes, 'waqt hi to hai, guzar Jayega (it's just time, it will pass)'. We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realise there's always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together, to communicate that ï¿½this too shall pass'," said Shreya.

Said Sunny Leone: "Though these are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instill hope and courage through this song 'Guzar Jayega'. We are in this together, and this too shall pass. Stay home and stay safe."
 

Comments

