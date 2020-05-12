STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neha and Tony Kakkar release new single 'Bheegi Bheegi'

The monsoon-themed track was written and arranged from home over a series of video calls amid the lockdown.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:40 AM

A still from new single 'Bheegi Bheegi'.

By Express News Service

Siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have come up with a new single titled Bheegi Bheegi. Released by T-Series, the song is a romantic ballad composed by Tony and penned by him and Prince Dubey.

Tony, who coordinated with his flautist Naveen and music arranger Aditya Dev, says creating the song was a challenge. “Thankfully, I have a home studio so it was not a big problem but it’s definitely not the same as working under normal circumstances,” he shares.

Speaking about the track, Neha says, “Tony and I love jamming and working on songs together as music runs through our veins. This was an interesting experience as both of us were working under the lockdown.” 

Bheegi Bheegi Tony Kakkar Neha Kakkar
Coronavirus
