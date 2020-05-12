Neha and Tony Kakkar release new single 'Bheegi Bheegi'

By Express News Service

Siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have come up with a new single titled Bheegi Bheegi. Released by T-Series, the song is a romantic ballad composed by Tony and penned by him and Prince Dubey.

The monsoon-themed track was written and arranged from home over a series of video calls amid the lockdown.

Tony, who coordinated with his flautist Naveen and music arranger Aditya Dev, says creating the song was a challenge. “Thankfully, I have a home studio so it was not a big problem but it’s definitely not the same as working under normal circumstances,” he shares.

Speaking about the track, Neha says, “Tony and I love jamming and working on songs together as music runs through our veins. This was an interesting experience as both of us were working under the lockdown.”