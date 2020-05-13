PK actor Sai Gundewar passes away due to brain cancer

By Online Desk

Actor Sai Gundewar, 42, who rose to prominence through MTV's splitsvilla, passed away due to brain cancer on May 10th in the US.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, tweeted his condolences, "Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!"

Sai has also acted alongside Aamir Khan in PK, and Rock on. The actor had moved to Los Angeles a year ago for the cancer treatment, according to reports.