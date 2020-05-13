STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor 'nervous' about working with dad Pankaj Kapur in 'Jersey'

The father-son duo will be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey', after having earlier worked together in 'Mausam' (2011) and 'Shaandaar' (2015).

MUMBAI: It's never been easy for actor Shahid Kapoor to work with his father, the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. While conducting an interactive session on Twitter, Shahid revealed that he "still gets nervous sharing the frame with him".

The father-son duo will be seen in the sports drama "Jersey", after having earlier worked together in "Mausam" (2011) and "Shaandaar" (2015).

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Shahid also spoke about "Jersey" on a Twitter chat with his fans. He said: "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

Apart from talking about his projects, Shahid shared how he is sharing the workload of household chores amid lockdown.

When a user asked him if he is doing "bartan", "khana" and "kapde" (utensils, cooking and washing) during the lockdown, Shahid responded: "Mera department bartan ka hai (the utensils are my department)."

