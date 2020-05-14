Delhi-based IAS officer helps team of Delhi Crime Season 2

By Express News Service

It was announced earlier that IAS officer Abhishek Singh, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, will be making his acting debut in Delhi Crime season 2.

Now, the administrator-turned-actor has extended his support to the unit during the lockdown. Abhishek is helping daily wage workers and actors associated with the show for the next three months. These are workers affected by the halt on production and are struggling to make ends meet.

'All of us are feeling the impact of this unprecedented crisis but not in equal measure, because a large section of us is more severely impacted. Netflix and I have come together to take care of our own unit of Delhi Crime," Abhishek shared in an online statement.

He added, "‪We are taking care of all our daily wage earners and other needy members of our team for the next 3 months. Let’s #MakeAChain of taking responsibility of our knowns to #BreakTheChain of unequal impact. Humanity is a community, we Indians have cherished since childhood. #IforINDIANS."

Delhi Crime season 1 followed a fictionalised account of the investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.