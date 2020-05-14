STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi-based IAS officer helps team of Delhi Crime Season 2

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Singh is helping daily wage workers and actors associated with the show for the next three months.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Delhi Crime'.

A still from 'Delhi Crime'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

It was announced earlier that IAS officer Abhishek Singh, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, will be making his acting debut in Delhi Crime season 2.

Now, the administrator-turned-actor has extended his support to the unit during the lockdown. Abhishek is helping daily wage workers and actors associated with the show for the next three months. These are workers affected by the halt on production and are struggling to make ends meet.

'All of us are feeling the impact of this unprecedented crisis but not in equal measure, because a large section of us is more severely impacted. Netflix and I have come together to take care of our own unit of Delhi Crime," Abhishek shared in an online statement.

He added, "‪We are taking care of all our daily wage earners and other needy members of our team for the next 3 months. Let’s #MakeAChain of taking responsibility of our knowns to #BreakTheChain of unequal impact. Humanity is a community, we Indians have cherished since childhood. #IforINDIANS."

Delhi Crime season 1 followed a fictionalised account of the investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Crime Delhi Crime S2 Abhishek Singh Netflix
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp