Cinema halls won’t go out of trade due to COVID-19: Bamfaad director Pradeep Kumar

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Pradeep Kumar couldn’t have been happier. His debut production, Bamfaad, directed by Ranjan Chandel, released on Zee 5 last month has become a huge hit. He is happier because this full-length feature film was ready for theatrical release but went the OTT way due to the nationwide lockdown.

"The lockdown has affected the globe. There will be almost no takers for theatrical films in the near future. However, TV and digital space will limp back since it has its dedicated audience, plus movie-goers will take to OTT," he says.

Kumar is not wrong. Even big budget Angrezi Medium was released on Hotstar. Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is also likely to be released on the OTT platform.

Does he think digital the in-thing? "Yes, at least, till September," he says. "Even if the lockdown opens in June or July, I don’t think people will visit cinema halls. The rainy season, which begins in July, has its own share of health issues. This time, due to existing coronavirus, I don’t know what the situation will be."

Then, people are not going to forget social distancing so easily. Everyone wants to be safe. "But then, it depends on how big the film is. Like the producers of '83 and Sooryavanshi are waiting for the situation to normalise. Theatre owners have told these producers to wait for some time," he avers.

So, while digital will gain more acceptance, cinema halls won’t go out of trade. As some people want to see a movie on the big screen only. Also, some stories lose charm on the small screen.“I think theatre-owners may introduce some new measures for social distancing like issuing tickets for every alternate seats and things like that. We are hoping for the best,” feels Kumar.

First love

Kumar, who turned independent producer with TV shows like Meri Durga (2017) and Chhoti Sarrdaarni (2019), says TV will always be his first love. "I started my career as a production manager on Sahara TV’s show, Kagaar, in 2000, have been part of hit shows like Ret, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, etc. I have lived TV for long," he says, adding, "I am already in talks with TV and OTT platforms for shows after the lockdown is over."

Seeing him so immersed in entertainment media today, it is hard to imagine this man from Bihar went to Mumbai to join the Armed Forces. "My uncle stayed in Navy Nagar there. I lived with him for some time and I gave my CDSE (Combined Defence Services Examination) entrance, but I didn’t clear it. My destiny took me to films," he signs off.

Out of the Box

"TV is a continuous medium as against films. So, while I will be involved with movies in future as well, I can never leave television."