Radiopetti  fame Hari Viswanath to direct Anurag Kashyap in Hindi

By Express News Service

Director Hari’s Viswanath, who is known for his award-winning Tamil film Radiopetti, is making his debut in Hindi with the film Bansuri. Produced by Vision 3 Global, the film will star filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap and Rituparna Sengupta.The film is about an 8-year-old boy and his struggles in life to become what he wants. The film is a journey through his life of ups and downs.

Other than Anurag and Rituparna, the film also stars Ankan Mallick, Upendra Limaye, Masood Akhtar, Danish Hussain, and Meher Mistry in supporting roles.Polish Cinematographer Grzegorz Hartfiel has been roped in for the film while Charlie fame Jeyashree Lakshminarayan will be handling the production design. Veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is also part of the crew.Debojyoti Mishra has scored the music for Bansuri.