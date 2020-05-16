'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' television actor Sachin Kumar passes away

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television actor Sachin Kumar, who featured in Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", passed away after suffering a heart attack in his sleep on Friday.

Sachin, who was also seen in the television show "Lajja", had moved away from acting after a short stint to pursue photography. In a short time, he had garnered a more than 57,000 followers on the short video-hosting site, TikTok.

"Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai'' Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar'' May you be in eternal peace bro," wrote actor Rakesh Paul, sharing a picture of Sachin on Facebook.

We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar pic.twitter.com/6Cxh3oKiwR — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 15, 2020

Model-turned-actor Syed Zulfi also posted a picture of Sachin Kumar on Facebook. "Miss you brother Sachin rest in peace gone to soon," he wrote with the image.

Remembering the time they had worked together, writer Salil Sand posted on Instagram: "We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar." Sand also posted a snapshot of Sachin Kumar.