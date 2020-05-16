STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh Khan pens down lessons he learnt from COVID-19 lockdown

The 'Om Shanti Om' posted his lessons from the lockdown on his social media platforms along with his sunset-themed selfie.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country approaches towards the end of the third edition of COVID-19 induced lockdown, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on late Friday penned down his key takeaways from the lockdown.

Khan's life lessons spoke about how humans have been living with way more facilities than the basic necessities.

Lockdown lessons...

"That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up," his post read.

"That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs and above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you," his lessons further read.

The superstar has been contributing to the government to combat COVID-19 and has also been helping the needy ones ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country.

