Pulkit Samrat shares his first look from Bijoy Nambiar’s Taish 

Actor Pulkit Samrat has dropped his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. Announced last year, the film is a revenge thriller set in London.

Published: 18th May 2020

Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat (Photo | Pulkit Samrat Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Pulkit Samrat has dropped his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. Announced last year, the film is a revenge thriller set in London. Pulkit essays a carefree guy with “a passion for bikes and girls.” The actor had to transform himself with tattoos and six-pack abs for the part. “Miss being on a set,” the actor wrote, sharing the picture.

Taish also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh and Neha Sharma. The film was shot in the UK last year. Produced by Bejoy and Nishant Pitti, it is expected to release next year. Besides Taish, Pulkit will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, co-starring Rana Daggubati. The film’s release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

