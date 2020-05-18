Short film Kacche Din to release on May 22 

By Express News Service

Deepak Dobriyal’s short film Kacche Din (Raw Days) will release on YouTube on May 22. Directed and produced by Shailendra Singh, the film follows a migrant taxi driver trying to survive in Mumbai.

Besides Deepak, the cast includes Yashpal Sharma, Ashrut Jain and Teena Singh. “It’s called the Maximum City,” Shailendra shares,”but Mumbai is still a work in progress. The taxi driver knows that each of his passengers is just trying to get by in this struggle of life, just like he is. They are all just like the city they live in, a little bit raw.”