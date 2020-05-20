STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Overwhelmed with love and adulation': Anushka Sharma says content behind success of 'Paatal Lok'

Anushka, who stepped into film production in 2015 with "NH10" at the age of 25, says she has brought her learnings as an actor at play.

Published: 20th May 2020

Actress Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is naturally "overwhelmed" with all the accolades her new production, the web series "Pataal Lok", has received.

"I'm overwhelmed with the love and adulation that the audience and critics have showered on our labour of love 'Paatal Lok'. The success of 'Paatal Lok' is because of its content. In today's day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and (her brother) Karnesh and I, at (their production house) Clean Slate Filmz, have always looked to give the audience something that they might have never seen before," Anushka said.

"As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, highly engaging and clutter-breaking storytelling," she declared.

READ| 'Paatal Lok' review: A striking glimpse of an orderly hell

Anushka, who stepped into film production in 2015 with "NH10" at the age of 25, says she has brought her learnings as an actor at play.

"Karnesh and I realised quite early that content landscape was going to witness a massive change as we get more and more exposed to global content, and I have tried to bring my learnings on this as an actor at play with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz."

Anushka says the success of "Paatal Lok" validates her production company's strategic focus on content curation.

"Despite being a young production house, we have stuck our neck out and thankfully our instinctive content choices have stood out. It has been a huge learning experience for all of us at Clean Slate Filmz as we have taken baby steps into having a razor-sharp focus on content curation. The success of 'Paatal Lok' is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning and curation strategies."

Anushka credits the entire team of the web-series for the success and says she has learnt as a producer in the process.

READ| Anushka Sharma spots 'a dinosaur on the loose' and it looks like Virat

"We share this incredible moment with our entire team, who have shared our vision and taught us many things in the process. 'Paatal Lok' creator Sudip Sharma has been the captain of the team, leading from the front. It is his brilliance that has captured the underbelly from a lens that's unique, inspiring and discomforting," she said.

"The directors of the show, Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun Dhaware, have starkly and breathtakingly brought alive the rawness of the script on screen and our exceptionally talented cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and the likes of Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra, among others have poured their hearts out to translate the magic of script to screen," she added.

