Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Bina’ garners 25 million+ views

By Express News Service

Salman Khan’s romantic song ‘Tere Bina’, which was shot in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse, has got lots of love from his fans. The song, which was launched a few days ago, has 26 million views in less than a week.

Sung and directed by Salman himself, the song is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video also features Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman had earlier said, “About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That’s when we decided to do these songs.”