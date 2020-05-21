Let’s get digital

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
However, with the lockdown still implemented around the country, and no updates on when bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs in India will open again, that time still seems far off.

Indie band Faridkot will be among those performing for THE Park’s live concerts

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Attempting to provide some relief is THE Park Hotels’ initiative of virtually bringing alive the energy and vibe of India’s most happening nightclubs and bars, with daily live performances by leading musicians from around the country.

Being screened live on Facebook at 8:00 pm, this musical venture includes THE Park Aqua Sunset, a mixtape series released every Sunday at 5:00 pm on MixCloud and SoundCloud.

Swarup Varma, VRIDIAN and Abhi Meer are among the musicians who have released playlists till now, while celebrated artistes including Xirer, Aaryan, Stalvart John, and Praveen Achary are set to play in the weeks to come.

Speaking about these live gigs, which have already had close to four lakh people tuning in, Ruchika Mehta, Corporate Director-Communications & PR said, “We at THE Park are known for our nightlife and F&B offerings, therefore have introduced these live sessions with musicians and celebrated artists. We have received great response. And the teams are set to continue live entertainment for the days to come.”

