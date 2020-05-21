Madhuri Dixit’s debut single Candle to get a release this weekend

By Express News Service

Madhuri Dixit has announced that her debut single Candle will release on Saturday.

She took to Twitter to post the news. “All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!,” she tweeted. Speaking about her singing debut, the actor said: “I thought it was time to give my fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon me over the years,” she said.