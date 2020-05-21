Madhuri Dixit’s debut single Candle to get a release this weekend

Madhuri Dixit has announced that her debut single Candle will release on Saturday.
She took to Twitter to post the news. “All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!,” she tweeted. Speaking about her singing debut, the actor said: “I thought it was time to give my fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon me over the years,” she said.
Madhuri Dixit has announced that her debut single Candle will release on Saturday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BMC to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward
Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in first two hours for trains running from June 1
Marigold blooms in ‘unfavourable’ Nagai soil
Returning migrants our brethren, will welcome them with open heart: Shivraj Chouhan
World's largest Eid feast: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna to feed 1.75 lakh people in Mumbai
One check-in bag to fare control: Government issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25