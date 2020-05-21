STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shabana Azmi to Anupam Kher: Bollywood prays for Cyclone Amphan victims

Director Shoojit Sircar, who is staying at his Kolkata home, shared his own experience.

Roadside vendors along a metro station salvage material from his stall after Cyclone Amphan hit the region in Kolkata

By IANS

MUMBAI: West Bengal and parts of Odisha has been in the throes of a devastating super cyclone Amphan that has caused widespread loss of property and lives. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express concern and pray for the safety of those affected.

Anushka Sharma tweeted: "It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims."

Arjun Kapoor wrote: "What happened in West Bengal and Odisha is extremely saddening and the damage done by the cyclone is devastating! My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected and the family members of the victims of #CycloneAmphan"

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared: "Thinking of Bengal and Odisha ..Terrifying visuals on TV . May all stay safe."

Anupam Kher posted: "The devastation #AmphanCyclon has caused in Odisha and mainly in Bengal is both frightening & very saddening. My heart goes out to people who have lost lives and their belongings. Hey Bhagwan, just hope this year 2020 passes soon. We should bow our heads and ask for forgiveness from the nature."

Nimrat Kaur expressed: "Scary visuals coming in...praying and hoping for the best for all affected. #AmphanSuperCyclone"

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "The visuals of #CyclonAmphan are devastating. Prayers for the safety and well-being of the people affected by it."

Ranvir Shorey tweeted: "Prayers for everyone's safety. #AmphanSuperCyclone"

Rahul Bose shared: "Awful images coming in of #CycloneAmphan making landfall on the eastern coast. Calamity strikes. Twice. Hopes and prayers for the safety of all."

Esha Gupta wrote: "Praying for safety of every citizen of cities effected by #CycloneAmphan.."

Music composer Pritam expressed in a post: "Kept hearing all sorts of horrible stories all through last evening from my friends and family back in kolkata. This is devastating. My prayers and condolences to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan."

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "Prayers...#AmphanSuperCyclone."

Director Shoojit Sircar, who is staying at his Kolkata home, shared his own experience. He wrote: "Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction. Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas."

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: "Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal...All of us pray for your safety and protection.... #CyclonAmphan"

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared: "The loss of life and property caused by Cyclone Amphan is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unfortunate calamity. May they get the strength to overcome this soon. #CycloneAmphan."

