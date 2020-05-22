STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genelia is 'prioritising health' during lockdown

Genelia thanked her trainer for giving her and her husband Riteish Deshmukh online workout classes.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Genelia

Actress Genelia (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has made actress Genelia DSouza realise the importance of being fit in life. So, she has been consistently working out during the ongoing lockdown.

On Instagram, Genelia wrote: "I have never been so consistent with working out as I have in the last 2 months.. It's also been great as a couple because we have found our time with also prioritising our health."

She also thanked her trainer for giving her and her husband Riteish Deshmukh online workout classes.

Genelia wrote: "But all of this wouldn't have been possible without @thevinodchanna .. Thank you for motivating us and giving us a great online workout.. Like he says no excuses."

Along with it, she posted a post workout selfie with hubby Riteish.

