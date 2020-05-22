STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she was mistaken as the singer of a song filmed on her

Karam was the only Bollywood feature film that was directed by cinematographer Sanjay F Gupta, and the film starred John Abraham.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Long before Priyanka Chopra gave singing a try, many fans mistook a particular song picturised on her as recorded by her. Reason: the vocal tone of the playback singer in question -- Alisha Chinai -- had an uncanny similarity with that of Priyanka's.

The film was Karam, released in 2005, and the song was Tinka tinka, composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

"Tinka Tinka is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I've had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me... But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complemented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha," she wrote.

Priyanka is currently with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

On the film front, she will next be seen in the digital film, The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao.

