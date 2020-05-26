Fearing loss of roles post coronavirus lockdown, TV actor Preksha Mehta kills self in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Possibly apprehending a bleak future post the COVID-induced lockdown, a struggling TV actor allegedly hanged self to death at her house in Indore early on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old struggling actor Preksha Mehta, who had worked in serials like the Crime Patrol and also some web series was found hanging to death from the ceiling of her room in Indore's Bajrang Nagar locality at around 5.30 am.

"We got the information about the incident around 6 am and immediately rushed to the spot. A suicide note purportedly written by Preksha has been found from the spot. Investigations are underway," Hira Nagar police station in-charge.

Though the suicide note didn't mention the reason behind the extreme step, the apprehension of not getting roles after the lockdown could have triggered the suicide.

According to the circle SP (CSP-Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyaya, the information given by the bereaved family suggests that she had started bagging roles in TV serials after long struggle of three years.

"Her father pointed towards Preksha apprehending loss of roles and difficulty in getting roles in TV serials post lock-down. She was under acute depression as she felt she'll have to begin all over again right from scratch," said Upadhyaya.

Just a few days back, Preksha had posted on the Instagram 'Sabsr Bura Hota Hai Sapno ka Mar Jana' (death of dreams is the worst thing in life), which suggested the struggling actor was living under severe depression.