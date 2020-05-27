Akshay Kumar backs menstrual hygiene campaign 

By Express News Service

Padman star Akshay Kumar has come in support of a campaign to provide sanitary pads and kits to female daily wage workers affected by the lockdown. The initiative is led by Samarpan, a group of doctors and civil servants working to serve migrant workers and daily-wage earners, including women with no access to sanitary products.

Samarpan has collaborated with the police and civil administration and distributed 2.5 million meals and dry rations for a month, 25,000 milk packets and 19,694 sanitation kits in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Jodhpur, Anand, Lattur and Ujjain. The NGO has teamed up with Kunal Kapoor and Varun Sheth’s Ketto.org to raise funds.“A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts,” Akshay said.