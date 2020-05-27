STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan shares treasured memories from 'Amar Akbar Anthony' as movie clocks 43 years

Big B put out some monochromatic pictures from the movie on Twitter, along with the cast and crew of the film

Published: 27th May 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Still from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Still from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the 1977 comedy-drama 'Amar Akbar Anthony' clocks 43 years of its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took a walk down the memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot.

Big B put out some monochromatic pictures from the movie on Twitter, along with the cast and crew of the film. He also shared an intriguing poster that noted the title of the songs in the movie that are major hits of the time.

Noting the collection of the film, the 'Don' star compared the collection of the multi-starrer flick with the earnings of the action-drama 'Bahubali 2'. He tweeted, "43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2--The Conclusion today!"

The megastar also shared a treasured memory with his kids Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. The 'Cheeni Kam' star put out a priceless throwback photo on Instagram where he is seen pecking a kiss on his little daughter Shweta's lips, while Abhishek is seen keenly seated in his lap. Along with the picture he wrote, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song 'My name is Anthony Gonsalves' .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .."

Recounting the memories associated with the movie, he added, "43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn't happen now ... gone are those days !!

Helmed and produced by Manmohan Desai, and written by Kader Khan, 'Amar Akbar Anthony' stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor opposite Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

The movie focuses on three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths, namely- Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. They grow up to be a policeman, a singer, and an owner of a country liquor bar, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar Akbar Anthony Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor Vinod Khanna
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp