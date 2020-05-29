Dinesh Vijan making a film on male virginity? 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, best known for backing films such as "Stree" and "Bala", is reportedly developing a story on male virginity.

The film will be a satire on male virginity, a source close to the development said.

"This story has been developed by writer Puneet Sharma and another writer. Laxman Utekar is on board to direct the film. It is on male virginity, a satire. Dinesh Vijan will back it," the source said.

In recent past, films such as "Bala", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Vicky Donor" among others brought to light the issues related to male sexuality.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be set in a small town and Ujjain is one of the options that the team is considering.

"We are thinking of Ujjain. Right now it is all in the initial stage. The characters belong to Ujjain but the team is yet to visit the location and doesn't know how it will be cinematically," the source said, adding they will start production only when the situation is normal.

Most of the film and TV productions have been suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.