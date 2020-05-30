Film on Rohingya genocide will be realistic, says director Haider Khan

By Express News Service

Director Haider Khan’s debut feature focuses on the Rohingya refugee crisis. The upcoming film, titled Rohingya, tells the story of over 9,00,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh and other countries. The film, shot in Bhutan and North East regions, is produced by Thunder Dragon Productions of Bhutan. It also highlights “the unsung Special Forces Indian paras, also known as the maroon berets of our nation.”

Haider has previously directed promos for Salman Khan Films as well as several ad films and videos. The actor-turned-filmmaker is the son of an ex-Indian army paratrooper. “This will be world cinema’s first-feature film on the Rohingya genocide,” Haider claimed. “The film is shot in complete natural light and we actually didn’t have hair and makeup. I wanted to bring realism and the feel of the pain (experienced by) them.”