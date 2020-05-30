Sanjay Dutt on making South debut in KGF 2

By Express News Service

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his South debut in KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel to the blockbuster Kannada actioner stars Sanjay as Adheera, the new antagonist against superstar Yash. Recently, when asked if he felt any pressure about venturing into the South industry, Sanjay said, “I never feel any pressure from my audience.

As a creative person, I always put pressure on myself to do my best, so that I can continue to grow as an actor. I am excited to make my debut in the South film industry.”Earlier this month, Sanjay had completed 39 years in the film industry. Incidentally, his debut film, which released in 1981, was titled Rocky, also the nickname of Yash’s character in KGF.