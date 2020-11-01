STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines" . Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:37 PM

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

He also urged people to take proper precautions.

"Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," Bhuvan added.

ALSO READ | Thinking of starting a YouTube channel? Ashish Chanchlani, Sejal Kumar, Bhuvan Bam have some tips for you

